Muskegon Heights kicks off "Festival in the Park"

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Festival in the Park hits its stride Friday.

Held at Rowan City Park, it's been used to promote city pride for around 40 years since its inception by Dr. Robert Warren, the city's first African American mayor.

The schedule includes:

live music

a community parade

several dozen award presentations

50/50 raffles

prize giveaways, including a $100 cash giveaway for the best car in the Cadillac Club Car Show

Over 10,000 people attended the city's recent Juneteenth celebration, as well as the fireworks display on Mona Lake.

The city said it was hopeful that 'Festival in the Park' would draw a similar crowd.

"This is the grandfather of the festivals here in Muskegon Heights," Police Chief Maurice Sain related. "So again, we expect a large crowd. We expect people to come out, enjoy themselves, behave, but have a good time."

Tickets are $50 if purchased in advance online or $60 at the door.

For more information, click here.

