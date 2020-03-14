MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — In their efforts to make sure children aren't going hungry, Muskegon Heights Public Schools is launching a "Meals on Wheels" initiative to feed students while school is closed.



Superintendent Renee Garcia announced the program.

School buses will deliver meals to 42 regular bus stops, three days a week.

The meals are for all school-age kids in the community, regardless of where they go to school. There will be lunches and dinners, handed out at each stop.

While handing out the meals, staff will be practicing social distancing.

