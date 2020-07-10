Muskegon Heights police chief offered public safety director job in Ecorse

The Ecorse City Council voted to hire Thomas Tuesday night and ended with a four to one vote in his favor.

Ecorse City Clerk Dana Hughes confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that Thomas has been selected as the city’s new public safety director. The Ecorse City Council voted to hire Thomas Tuesday night and ended with a four to one vote in his favor.

Thomas began his work with the Muskegon Heights Police Department in 2016 as the interim police chief. He became the permanent leader of the department in early 2017, when he agreed to a three-year contract with the city.

