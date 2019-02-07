MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man was killed in an accidental fire at his Muskegon Heights home on Tuesday afternoon.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas said the man was trying to keep warm and his pants caught fire. He died while trying to put the fire out with water from a spigot.

The man had mobility issues, according to police.

An arson investigator was at the scene Tuesday, but both the police chief and the fire chief determined the fire was accidental. No accelerant was found.

