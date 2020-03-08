1 teen killed, another injured in shooting at Muskegon Heights apartment

Investigators believe the victims in the shooting knew the suspect.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A teenager is dead and another injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Muskegon Heights Monday morning.

Authorities were called to the Wells Villa Apartments, located on Woodcliffe Drive, just before 3 a.m.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that one teen was shot and killed. A second teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Thomas said that investigators believe the victims in the shooting knew the suspect. Police are currently working on suspect leads, Thomas continued.

There is no danger to the public, Thomas said. The shooting in still under active investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.