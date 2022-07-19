Police searching for endangered 7-year-old missing from Muskegon Heights

Police say Elena Joyce Johnson, 7, was forcibly taken from her father's home by her mother, Seaniece Johnson, with the help of three men.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police are searching for a 7-year-old girl from Muskegon Heights who may be in danger.

Elena Joyce Johnson was last seen in the 2800 block of 8th Street in Muskegon Heights. Police say Elena was forcibly taken from her father's home by her mother, Seaniece Johnson, with the help of three men.

Seaniece does not have custody of Elena, according to police. She and the men should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators say Elena may be in danger.

Elena is described as about 4 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in white and pink pants with flowers, a light pink shirt and braids with red, white and black beads. Elena is missing her two front teeth.

Police say Seaniece has contacts in Missouri and Virginia.

If you see her or have any information regarding Elena's whereabouts, call 911 or the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8912.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.