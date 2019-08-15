MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A fire has left residents of a Muskegon Heights apartment building temporarily displaced Thursday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the eight unit building located at 100 East Norton Ave.

According to authorities, the fire broke out in the storage closet. It was put out quickly, but officers did need to evacuate all the tenants of the building.

There were no significant injuries or serious damage to the building. However, crews were not able to let tenants back into the unit until all the smoke airs out.

