MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A home in Muskegon Heights was left partially collapsed after an explosion and subsequent fire Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The home is located in the 2000 block of Superior Street. According to Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean crews were called to the home around 5 a.m. on reports of an explosion.

Dean said when crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and the home was partially collapsed. Firefighters immediately went to work knocking down the flames.

The home was destroyed in the fire.

No one was injured in the incident. Dean said neighbors believe the house has been vacant for about three weeks.

Dean said his crews will work with the Michigan State Police Investigation Unit to determine what caused the fire and

