Homeless man staying with Muskegon Heights couple dies in housefire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A homeless man staying with a couple in Muskegon Heights died in a fire Monday evening.

Fire Chief Chris Dean said the fire occurred at 2817 Temple Street. The victim has been identified as Jeffery Robinson, 58.

Dean said in a release that Robinson was known to have " significant medical issues that may have hampered his ability to escape the fire."

The chief said crews attempted to rescue Robinson but were unable to due to heavy smoke and flames. Robinson's body was recovered later that evening.

Michael Nelson and Kurstin Harley rented the home and were able to make it out uninjured.

"Before living with the couple, Robinson was homeless and the couple took him in so he could have a place to stay," Dean said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is currently no indication of foul play. Dean said this fire does highlight the need for working smoke alarms but it's unclear if the home had working alarms at the time of the fire.

