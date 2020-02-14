Patients who showed up at Muskegon Family Care Friday, Feb. 14 were told the health care facility is closing. Some patients told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they were turned away before going to their appointments and others said they were able to meet with doctors.

Muskegon Family Care provides a range of medical and dental services to the Muskegon Heights area regardless of patients' ability to pay. The facility is the second-largest employer in the City of Muskegon Heights.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) represents Muskegon County in Congress. He issued a statement Friday responding to the news that the health care facility is closing.

"Our office was made aware of allegations detailing gross abuse of taxpayer dollars and corruption at Muskegon Family Care. Over a year ago, our office then relayed that information to the proper authorities. Residents of Muskegon Heights, Muskegon County, and West Michigan depended on this facility to provide care. Congressman Huizenga will continue to monitor the situation and is committed to developing appropriate safeguards to protect residents of Muskegon Heights and the surrounding communities," said the statement from Huizenga's office.

State Rep. Terry Sabo (D-Muskegon) said he learned about "issues" with Muskegon Family Care in late 2019. He says there are 20,000 patients at that facility.

In December, former Muskegon Family Care CEO Sheila Bridges was escorted from the facility. A statement sent on behalf of the organization from a public relations firm said:

"Following an internal investigation, the MFC Board of Directors unanimously approved the termination of President and CEO Sheila Bridges effective immediately. The Board named past Chief Operating Officer Mitze Alexander as Interim President and CEO to continue the vital work we do to serve the health and wellness needs of the greater Muskegon community."

13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out to officials with Michigan State Police and HRSA to see if the facility, current, or previous administrators are connected to any current investigations.

Muskegon Family Care has not provided a statement yet.

