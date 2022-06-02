x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Muskegon Heights

Investigation launched into possible inappropriate student, faculty relationship at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy

The faculty member, who police are not identifying at this time, has been lodged at the Muskegon County Jail.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department has launched an investigation after being made aware of possible sexual inappropriate behavior involving a faculty member at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy and a student.

The faculty member, who police are not identifying at this time, has been lodged at the Muskegon County Jail.  

Police were first made aware of the possible relationship on Wednesday, June 1. 

RELATED: 'This time, I did it' | 75-year-old receives high school diploma in Muskegon

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information regarding other possible victims to contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department Detective Bureau.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

RAISING EXPECTATIONS | Muskegon Heights asking for volunteers to beautify city