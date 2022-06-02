Investigation launched into possible inappropriate student, faculty relationship at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy

The faculty member, who police are not identifying at this time, has been lodged at the Muskegon County Jail.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department has launched an investigation after being made aware of possible sexual inappropriate behavior involving a faculty member at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy and a student.

The faculty member, who police are not identifying at this time, has been lodged at the Muskegon County Jail.

Police were first made aware of the possible relationship on Wednesday, June 1.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information regarding other possible victims to contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department Detective Bureau.

