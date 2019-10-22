MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The efforts to reduce gun violence in a West Michigan community are getting a boost by a big name.

Tuesday, Oct. 22 anti-gun advocates and community leaders in Muskegon Heights are hosting "Hope For Our Youth," an event centered around stopping gun violence in the city.

According to organizers, the event will have some star power behind it -- television's Judge Glenda Hatchett will serve as the keynote speaker.

Judge Hatchett is the star of the former court show, 'Judge Hatchett' and the current day 'The Verdict with Judge Hatchett.' She is also a founding partner at the national law firm, The Hatchett Firm. Hatchett has been known to speak out against gun violence, as well as black-on-black crime and police brutality. Back in 2016, her law firm announced they would represent the family of Philando Castile in all civil legal matters. Castile, a 32-year-old African American man, was pulled over and killed by a police office in Minnesota. He was shot seven times while in the driver's seat of his vehicle. His family settled for nearly $3 million.

The Muskegon Heights event is happened at the Waters Center fro Performing Arts on Sanford Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event picks up at 6 p.m. If you want a ticket, call 231-722-3219.

Other stories people are reading on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:





RELATED VIDEO:





►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.



