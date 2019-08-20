MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — What better way to start the school year than with a party? Nothing!

That's why the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System has planned a district wide "Back 2 School Family Kick-Off" for the community Tuesday, August 20.

At the party students can meet teachers, support team members, other students and parents can meet with administrators, teachers and other parents.

There will also be free food, games and vendors -- as well as tours of the pool, which will reopened this year.

It's happening from 3 until 5 p.m. at the academy, located at 2441 Sanford Street.

The first day of school for Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is Sept. 3.

