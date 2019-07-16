FRUITPORT, Mich. - State, local and federal agencies arrested Dayvon Davis, 21—the man accused of shooting a Muskegon Heights police officer on July 6.

Davis was arraigned in Muskegon County's 60th District Court late Tuesday afternoon. He is facing numerous felony charges, but the most serious is assault with intent to do great bodily harm. Prosecutors expect to charge assault with intent to murder following a preliminary hearing.

According to Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas, Davis was arrested without incident at a business at Airline Highway and E Hile Road in Fruitport Township. Police said Davis was wearing body armor and was armed with at least one weapon.

Police also took another person into custody at the site to be questioned.

He was arrested using the handcuffs belonging to the officer he shot. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

A viewer sent us this photo of Davis' arrest Tuesday afternoon.

The original incident happened around 4 p.m. on July 6. Officers responded to East Park Manor apartments where Kooi was shot in the arm, and Davis was tracked to a residence on the 2300 block of Jarman Street.

On July 12, police offered a $2,000 reward for tips leading to Davis' arrest. The reward was originally $1,000.

Chief Thomas says Kooi, who has been on the force for two and a half years, can return to work in four months.

