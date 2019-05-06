MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police in Muskegon Heights have arrested a man they believe killed an 18-year-old man last Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Rodney Neal, is being charged with open murder.

According to police, the shooting happened on 6th Street in Muskegon Heights near Broadway.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Derek Wade Peterson of Muskegon. Police said he was found shot in the head inside a vehicle and was slumped over the driver's seat.

Police said the shooting wasn't random and that Neal and Peterson knew each other.

The homicide was the 3rd one in Muskegon Heights since May.

