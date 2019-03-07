MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man in his 60s, well known in Muskegon Heights, is dead after investigators say he started a fire at a vacant house and the flames spread to his clothing.

At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police say the man at the vacant house in the 2100 block of Hoyt Street apparently lit some brush to keep warm. He may have been drinking. His pants caught fire and he died trying to get under a spigot to put out the flames.

"Using video surveillance footage from buildings across the street, we were able to determine a small recreational fire used by the victim caught the victim's clothing on fire,” explained Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean. “He died as a result of that. There is no indication of foul play.”

The body of the man was discovered hours later. Neighbors say he was often seen resting outside vacant buildings near the corner of Hoyt Street and Hackley Avenue.

“He was a great guy,” said Donald Dockery. “A great guy. I just don’t understand why certain things happen.”

Police say an autopsy will be done to confirm the cause of death.

“He never did anything to anybody,” said Dockery. “Never.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.