FRUITPORT, Mich. - State, local and federal agencies arrested a man accused of shooting a Muskegon Heights police officer on July 6.

According to Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas, Dayvon Davis was arrested without incident at a business at Airline and Hile Street in Fruitport Township. Police said Davis was wearing body armor and was armed with at least one weapon.

Police also took another person into custody at the site to be questioned.

Davis is in custody and lodged in the Muskegon County Jail. He was arrested using the handcuffs belonging to the officer he shot. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

A viewer sent us this photo of Davis' arrest Tuesday afternoon.

The original incident happened around 4 p.m. on July 6. Officers responded to East Park Manor apartments where Officer Robert Kooi was shot, and Davis was tracked to a residence on the 2300 block of Jarman Street.

On July 12, police offered a $2,000 reward for tips leading to Davis' arrest. The reward was originally $1,000.

Chief Thomas says Kooi, who has been on the force for two and a half years, can return to work in four months.

