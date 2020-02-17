MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Family Care announced Monday that health clinic will officially shutdown on March 31.

Patients who's appointments were canceled Friday, Feb. 14 were told that the health clinic was shutting down. The Interim CEO said in an email to her staff members that the business was having financial issues.

In a statement the health clinic said there was confusion on Friday regarding the closing. "We regret the worry we this caused our patients and we sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding," said Mitze Alexander, the interim chief executive officer.

The clinic will continue to provide medical, dental, behavioral and pharmacy services for patients during normally scheduled hours.

Patients who want to transfer their health records to another provider should come into the health center to authorize that records transfer.

Some patient appointments were honored Friday, while others cold not be completed according to patients who talked with 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The next day, dozens of community members rallied outside of the clinic to keep it open.

Muskegon Family Care is the second-largest employer in Muskegon Heights and serves thousands of patients. According to MFC's website, it provides medical, dental, behavioral health, women's health, and pharmacy services to patients regardless of their ability to pay.

