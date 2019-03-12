MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man was fatally shot in Muskegon Heights Monday night, police chief Joseph Thomas confirmed.

The incident occurred near 6th Street and Hackley Avenue. Thomas said three shots were fired and the victim was hit in the chest.

After investigating, Muskegon Heights police determined the shooting was not random and the victim was targeted.

"It was not random," said Thomas.

The police chief said they have "excellent leads" to pursue in the investigation.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.