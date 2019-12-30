MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The community is safe after an acid spill at a Muskegon Heights business Monday morning.

It happened at Quality Plating Co., located at 2712 Mcilwraith St., north of Broadway Avenue.

According to Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean, it was a small but severe sulfuric acid spill and staff was able to stop it from going downstream into a storm drain.

According to authorities, a Quality Plating employee was taking a tote of sulfuric acid off the back of a truck and was in the process of lowering it onto the ground when it tipped and spilled. Less than 50 gallons were lost.

The county's hazmat team was called in to pump the rest of the chemical out of the tote and keep the situation from getting worse.

The immediate hazard is only about 50 feet around the spill, according to authorities.

Sulfuric acid is used for waste treatment -- similar to battery acid.

