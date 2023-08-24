Muskegon Heights 'Back to School Bash' intended to highlight progress for once troubled district

The district ended the last school year embroiled in controversy amid staffing shortages and other concerns that prompted protests.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The run-up to the beginning of the school year took on a festive tone in Muskegon Heights Thursday.

District leaders, attempting to turn the page following a turbulent year for students and staff alike amid labor shortages, complaints of few teachers in its classrooms and a myriad of concerns regarding the district's then-charter management company, New Paradigm.

With classes set to resume next week, Thursday’s ‘Back to School Bash’, complete with bounce houses, inflatable obstacle course, food, activities and a DJ, took place at Muskegon Heights High School ahead of a scheduled school board meeting.

The gathering, district leaders said, created an opportunity to showcase the spirit of community they sought to encourage to parents and current or prospective students.

“We had a few bumps and bruises along the way last year,” Superintendent Reedell Holmes noted. “I'm not going to dwell on last year, but we're looking to the future.”

A new year with a new way of doing things, Holmes said.

“Now we have our own superintendent, we have our own cabinet members, and we have teachers in the classrooms,” he related. “We have all of our positions filled except for one position at this time. And so that gives me hope right there.”

“I love it. It’s a great thing for the community,” related Omeclia Holden, whose daughter will start the fourth grade on Monday.

“I think the school is doing great stuff,” Holden said. “The school district, they are getting everything lined up and it's very efficient for the students. They're going to have a good year.”

The event marked the beginning of a new chapter in her daughter’s education and, the hope entertained by district leaders, a new day for Muskegon Heights Schools.

“My hat's off to the parents,” stated Superintendent Holmes, who once attended classes within the district himself. “I want them to do give us a chance, give me an opportunity to lead the school district to get it to where it needs to be. I'm going to put my best foot forward, and I guarantee you, we're going see results real quick.”

Declining enrollment has long been a concern for the district.

Staff members were on site during Thursday’s event, district leaders said, in an effort to bolster enrollment. Additional details are available on the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy website.

