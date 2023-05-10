Man killed in overnight shooting at Muskegon Heights bar

Life saving measures were attempted, but the man died on the way to the hospital. He has been identified as Angelo Keon Raglin-Davis of Muskegon.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One man is dead after an overnight shooting at a bar in Muskegon Heights.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Hideout Bar on Broadway Avenue. When officers responded to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life saving measures were attempted, but the man died on the way to the hospital. He has been identified as Angelo Keon Raglin-Davis of Muskegon.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives and the Muskegon County Violent Crimes Task Force are investigating Raglin-Davis' death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the City of Muskegon Heights Police Department or Muskegon County Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.