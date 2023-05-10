x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Muskegon Heights

Man killed in overnight shooting at Muskegon Heights bar

Life saving measures were attempted, but the man died on the way to the hospital. He has been identified as Angelo Keon Raglin-Davis of Muskegon.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One man is dead after an overnight shooting at a bar in Muskegon Heights.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Hideout Bar on Broadway Avenue. When officers responded to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Life saving measures were attempted, but the man died on the way to the hospital. He has been identified as Angelo Keon Raglin-Davis of Muskegon.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives and the Muskegon County Violent Crimes Task Force are investigating Raglin-Davis' death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the City of Muskegon Heights Police Department or Muskegon County Silent Observer. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Residents complain about potholes in Muskegon Heights

Before You Leave, Check This Out