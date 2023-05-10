Man killed in overnight shooting at Muskegon Heights bar

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One man is dead after an overnight shooting at a bar in Muskegon Heights.
Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Hideout Bar on Broadway Avenue. When officers responded to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Life saving measures were attempted, but the man died on the way to the hospital. He has been identified as Angelo Keon Raglin-Davis of Muskegon.
The investigation is ongoing. Detectives and the Muskegon County Violent Crimes Task Force are investigating Raglin-Davis' death as a homicide.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the City of Muskegon Heights Police Department or Muskegon County Silent Observer.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.