Muskegon Heights city lot to be transformed into youth-led community garden

Work on the lot is underway and Taking Back Muskegon, Inc. is looking for volunteers, sponsors, and mentors to help.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — On the west side of Jarman Street just south of Hackley Avenue sits a city lot that's been vacant for as long as Michelle Tyson can remember. It's been neglected for an extended amount of time, but signs of change are beginning to arrive. Bags of debris line the street along with more than a dozen old tires just plucked from the lot.

This is the start of something Tyson hopes will be big for Muskegon Heights.

Tyson is the CEO of Taking Back Muskegon, Inc., a non-profit organization enlisting the help of young volunteers to transform the vacant lot into a community garden. It'll be a source of fresh produce for a community the US Department of Agriculture lists as low income with low access to supermarkets. It will also serve as a source of hands-on education for young people.

"We wanted to do something that shows the kids how to give back to the community and how to create and produce their own food," Tyson said.

The work cleaning out the lot on Monday was just the start. Volunteers are welcome to come out and continue transforming the lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday. The Scouts of America, the City of Muskegon Heights and the United Way are supplying the tools for the transformation.

"When I actually saw everybody come together, and I saw that cars lined up, it was like, a breath of fresh air," Tyson said.

"For people to actually want to come out and help is just the best feeling in the world when it's nothing but community."

Once the garden is finished, young people will grow food that will then be sold at the Muskegon Heights Farmers Market. The money raised through those sales will then be put back into the community.

"We want them to be able to appreciate where they live, and also to understand how to become young entrepreneurs at an early age, whether it's farming, whether it's planting, whether it's business," Tyson said.

"We want them to first understand that it starts within the community first. You have to respect your community, and you have to be able to work within your community first."

Tyson says because it's late in the season she doesn't expect to be able to plant a lot this year. Though, she hopes to get the garden in shape so that when the snow melts next year, the children can start out "with a great big bang."

"You're getting fresh produce. You're getting fresh vegetables. You name it. It's like our own little vegetable or fruit store, basically. So that's a big blessing for me."

