City officials address drinking water concerns in Muskegon Heights, say its safe

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The city of Muskegon Heights is addressing concerns over the city's drinking water after misinformation was shared online earlier this week.

Interim City Manager Melvin C. Burns II says there are no current restrictions on drinking water that has been treated at the Muskegon Heights Water Filtration Plant for residents in the city.

Many within the city have also been sharing a photo that is warning residents that the water was deemed an "immediate health risk" that put Muskegon Heights under a state order. City officials say this claim is false.

"If for any reason the water were deemed unsafe, you will be notified immediately by the City of Muskegon Heights and/or the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy," Burns said in a press release Wednesday.

Burns believes an article published earlier this week may have contained misinformation, leading to confusion for many residents.

The city is asking anyone with information to contact the City of Muskegon Heights or the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Drinking Water Division.

