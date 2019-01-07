MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Muskegon Heights is still searching for a new city manager.

The city council will meet to hear a presentation on the issue at a work session Monday, July 1 at City Hall. The session is open to the public and starts at 5:30 p.m.

Officials turned to the community back in April to find out what's important to them as they move forward with the search.

Back in February, semi-retired finance director Lori Doody became interim city manager after former manager, Jake Eckholm resigned. Eckholm took a job with the City of Muskegon.

