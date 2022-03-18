Muskegon Heights Fire Department warns residents of unattended cooking after Thursday fire

The fire caused a resident of the home to jump out of a second-story window, authorities say, and "nearly killed a cat" before it was rescued by firefighters.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Fire Department is warning residents about the dangers of leaving food unattended while cooking after a small kitchen fire injured a firefighter Thursday night.

The fire department posted on Facebook Friday saying that the fire took place in a kitchen. It is believed that the fire was caused by an unattended stovetop or cooking.

The fire caused a resident of the home to jump out of a second-story window, authorities say, and "nearly killed a cat" before it was rescued by firefighters.

When firefighters initially responded, they say they were not informed of an occupant inside the home, which could have resulted in a "tragic outcome."

"This fire, while relatively small in size, was very serious. It shows the importance of not leaving food unattended while cooking," the post reads. "It is also a reminder of the importance of having an escape plan."

