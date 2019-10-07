MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The city manager search in Muskegon Heights is moving forward, coming to a "pivotal point" the city says.

There are now five finalists for the position and the community has the opportunity to meet them. The City of Muskegon Heights is hosting a meet and greet event from noon until 2 p.m. at the Muskegon Heights City Hall Council Chambers.

The finalists include Darryl Todd, Dale Stuart, Carolyn Burns, Troy Bell, and Giles Tucker.

After the meet and greet, the first round of interviews will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. There will be a second round of interviews on Thursday starting at 1 p.m.

Since February of this year, semi-retired finance director Lori Doody became interim city manager after former manager, Jake Eckholm resigned. Eckholm took a job with the City of Muskegon.

