Muskegon Heights

Crews battle fire at Muskegon Heights house

It's not clear yet what started the fire or if anyone was injured.
Credit: 13 OYS

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich — A house in Muskegon Heights was destroyed after an early morning fire Friday. 

The home is located near the intersection of Maffett Street and E Delano Avenue. 

Crews were still on scene as of 8:20 a.m. working to put the fire out. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew on scene said the area was very smoky. 

It's not clear yet what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. 

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Credit: 13 OYS

