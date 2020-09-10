Crews battle fire at Muskegon Heights house

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich — A house in Muskegon Heights was destroyed after an early morning fire Friday.
The home is located near the intersection of Maffett Street and E Delano Avenue.
Crews were still on scene as of 8:20 a.m. working to put the fire out. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew on scene said the area was very smoky.
It's not clear yet what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
