MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A woman is dead after a home caught fire in Muskegon Heights Monday around 4:15 p.m.

The fire department responded a structure fire on Hoyt Street near Seaway Drive. When firefighters got the scene, they found smoke coming out of the structure.

Crews quickly entered the house to look for a reported victim. Firefighters found a woman just inside the house, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the fire is believed to be accidental. The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division Unit will be assisting in the investigation.

The woman was born in the 1950s, the fire department said.

