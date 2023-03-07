Muskegon Public Safety: One dead as crews tend to house fire

The house is in the area of 8th Street and Keating Avenue.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Crews responded to a house fire in Muskegon Heights Tuesday afternoon. The house is in the area of 8th Street and Keating Avenue.

Crews are working to extinguish the flames.

Deputy Director of Muskegon Public Safety Jay Paulson said one person is confirmed dead.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.