'Building relationships' | Muskegon Heights hosts mock traffic stop event for young drivers

Because many people get nervous or scared during traffic stops, the Muskegon Heights Police Department wants to show them what to do in that situation.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police Chief Maurice Sain has seen the videos from across the country of how traffic stops can turn into dangerous situations for both the officers and the people they're pulling over.

"A lot of times when you have contact with the police, a lot of people get nervous and scared of how that situation might turn out," Sain said.

But Sain believes if the people being pulled over have already established a relationship with officers, they're going to be much more relaxed and the situation will likely end smoothly and safely. That's why the Muskegon Heights Police Department is holding an event to show young people what to do when they're pulled over.

"What we want to do is teach people just to comply with officer demands, and if something happened that you don't agree with, it's a whole lot easier to come up to the police department after the traffic stop and make your complaint instead of trying to argue or make your complaint during the traffic stop," Sain said.

The event will happen on Saturday, August 13th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rowan Park in Muskegon Heights. Anyone with valid registration, insurance and a driver's license can attend. People with learner's permits can attend if they have a licensed driver with them.

There will also be free hot dogs, chips and pop at the event, along with an impaired simulation device.

"That will allow people to experience what it feels like to drive when you're impaired. So that way we can get kids to understand that you don't want to drink and drive. You don't want to smoke marijuana and drive, because it does impair your driving and your ability to make good decisions," Sain said.

Anyone who has questions about the event can contact Chief Sain or detectives Hopkins or Petty at 231-733-8900.

