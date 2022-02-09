Muskegon Heights Police name man killed in early morning shooting Tuesday

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE 30-year-old Kristian Lamar Trice is the man found dead along East Hackley early Tuesday morning.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police continue investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Tuesday.

The victim, identified by police as 30-year-old Kristian Lamar Trice was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Hackley Avenue and Reynolds Street.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE Officers were responding to a call of multiple shots fired on Hoyt Street when they located Trice on the ground and partially in the street.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MHPD at 231-733-8900 or Muskegon County Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.