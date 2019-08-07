MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Muskegon Heights Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that will lead to the apprehension of the person who shot an officer on Saturday, July 6.

The officer was injured by gunfire around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Police tracked the suspect, identified as Dayvon Malik Davis, to a residence on the 2300 block of Jarman Street.

Police Chief Joseph Thomas described Davis as a black male who is 21 years old.

"We aren't releasing his photograph because we don't want him to get famous," Thomas said. "We want him bad."

Thomas said Davis is considered armed and dangerous, and if you see Davis, call 911. Thomas urged the public not to try to take Davis down themselves but to let police handle the situation.

Thomas added that three task forces are on the streets, including the Michigan State Police Crime Unit, U.S. Marshals and an undercover unit.

If the tip leads to Davis's apprehension, you will still get the reward.

If you see Davis or know of his whereabouts, call the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900.

