Muskegon Heights police officer shot in the arm

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights police officer was shot in the arm when responding to a call at East Park Manor apartments Saturday afternoon.

The officer was injured by gunfire around 4 p.m. according to Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas.

Police tracked the suspect down to house in the area. They are awaiting a warrant to make an arrest, according to Thomas.

This is the third reported shooting to take place at East Park Manor since April. Two men were injured by gunshots inside an apartment on April 9. And one man was shot and killed at the complex on May 22.

