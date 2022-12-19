Muskegon Heights school board member shot at home

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.
The incident took place on Dec. 19 at the home of a school board member of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System on Baker Street. That's according to the Muskegon Heights city manager.
The City Manager says that the victim was 53-year-old Julius Muhammad.
It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting, and the victim's current condition.
It is also unknown if a suspect is in custody.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.