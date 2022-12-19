x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Heights school board member shot at home

The victim's current condition is unknown at this time.
Credit: WZZM

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.

The incident took place on Dec. 19 at the home of a school board member of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System on Baker Street. That's according to the Muskegon Heights city manager.

The City Manager says that the victim was 53-year-old Julius Muhammad.

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting, and the victim's current condition.

It is also unknown if a suspect is in custody.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Multiple violations found in Muskegon Heights Public School special education program

Before You Leave, Check This Out