Muskegon Heights school board member shot at home

The victim's current condition is unknown at this time.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.

The incident took place on Dec. 19 at the home of a school board member of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System on Baker Street. That's according to the Muskegon Heights city manager.

The City Manager says that the victim was 53-year-old Julius Muhammad.

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting, and the victim's current condition.

It is also unknown if a suspect is in custody.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.