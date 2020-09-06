State report shows progress in Muskegon Heights public schools

Superintendent Rané Garcia says the rating is a reflection of the work that happens each day in the district.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — According to the latest report from the Michigan Department of Education, Muskegon Heights Public School Academy continues to make progress.

The latest report accounts for the last 18 months and shows that at Dr. Martin Luther King Academy students are hitting necessary targets and teachers are implementing instruction properly. The district entered into a 36-month partnership agreement in the summer of 2018. The agreement allows for the MDE to help facilitate improvements in lower performing districts.

Muskegon Heights has received the highest possible benchmark over a year into the agreement. Highlights of the report include an increasing teacher retention rate, a viable curriculum and increased communication among the district and its families.

"This rating is not arbitrary. It is a reflection of work that happens day in and day out, throughout our entire TK-12th grade system," said Superintendent Rané Garcia. "It is a reflection of individual drive, collaborative focus, and collective urgency of our team members and stakeholders."

