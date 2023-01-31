Man accused of killing Muskegon Heights school board member headed to trial

Glenn Davis appeared in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing. The court heard testimony from three witnesses, including a man charged as an accessory.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Muskegon Heights school board member in December is headed to trial.

61-year-old Glenn Davis is charged with killing 53-year-old Julius Muhammad.

Davis had his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, where more evidence in the case was presented, including testimony from a man charged as an accessory in the crime.

In addition to two police officers, the court heard from 61-year-old Dimitrus Moffett, who authorities believe was the getaway driver in the fatal shooting. He told the court that once Davis got back into the car after shooting Muhammad, Davis told him, "We don't have to worry about him anymore."

In total, three witnesses recounted what happened on the evening of Dec. 19.

Officers said this originally came in as a shots fired call. A frantic woman told police that Muhammad had been shot, but wasn't able to say who had done it. Muhammad had been shot through a window and was found unresponsive.

It was stated by the defense that Moffett had previously withheld details from police. But now testifying against Davis, he said Davis initially asked him to go on a ride. Later, he instructed Moffett to pick up a face mask from a liquor store and drop him off at Muhammad's home.

Moffett testified that after the shooting, Davis got into the car and said something to the effect of, "Come on, let's go. We don't have to worry about him anymore." The prosecution asked him what Davis meant.

"That it's done, and we don't have to worry about him anymore. And (Davis) wanted me to take the fall for it," Moffett said.

It was also mentioned that after the killing, police believe Davis bagged up the clothing he had worn at the time of the crime and threw it away in a dumpster.

The judge hearing the case determined that there was sufficient probable cause. The next hearing date has not been set.

Davis remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

