MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — After two years of planning the Muskegon Heights Academy's pool reopened Thursday afternoon, and students once again have the opportunity to participate in swim lessons.

The Tigers' pool was closed in 2012 by a state appointed emergency manager because the district was $12 million in debt.

Students in the middle and high school will now receive weekly swim lessons. Elementary students will be offered five lessons between now and May.

It took months of work and around $60,000 to get the pool open. Open swim for community members are expected in the coming months, and the pool will likely be available for a rental fee to area swim teams and clubs.

In Muskegon County only the Muskegon Heights Academy and Muskegon High School have pools available to students.

