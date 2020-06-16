Police identify 17-year-old as victim of Muskegon Heights shooting

The city's police chief says detectives are working a number of leads to identify and apprehend a suspect.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police said a teenager was the victim of a fatal shooting at a hotel Monday morning.

Police said Aquae Keyes, 17, died after being shot in the face and chest.

The incident occurred on the second floor of the Clarion Inn along Seaway Drive.

Friends and family are planning to gather on Wednesday afternoon to remember Keyes from 2 - 4 p.m. outside Muskegon Covenant Academy.

