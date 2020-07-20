Police: Woman shot in the chest in Muskegon Heights

The woman was seriously injured, police said.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest Monday.

Muskegon Heights Police Department Chief Joseph Thomas confirmed that the shooting occurred near W. Summit Avenue and Highland Street around 4:30 p.m.

The woman was seriously injured, police said.

There is no suspect in custody yet, but Thomas said investigators have a lead on who is responsible.

