muskegon-heights

Police: Woman shot in the chest in Muskegon Heights

The woman was seriously injured, police said.
Credit: Jon Mills / WZZM 13
Muskegon Heights Police Department cruiser, file photo.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest Monday. 

Muskegon Heights Police Department Chief Joseph Thomas confirmed that the shooting occurred near W. Summit Avenue and Highland Street around 4:30 p.m. 

The woman was seriously injured, police said.

There is no suspect in custody yet, but Thomas said investigators have a lead on who is responsible. 

