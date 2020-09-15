Teen arrested for double shooting in Muskegon Heights, police chase in Kent County

The 19-year-old suspect is being held on a murder charge in the Muskegon County jail.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The suspect who was arrested by police after a chase in Kent County was wanted in connection to a double shooting in Muskegon Heights earlier in the day Monday.

The 19-year old Muskegon man is being held in the Muskegon County jail on a murder charge. The teen is likely to be arraigned Wednesday and may also face charges in Kent County.

The shooting happened Monday evening on McIlwraith Street in Muskegon Heights. Muskegon Heights police say the shooting victim was the suspect's father and another woman who is believed to be the father's girlfriend.

The woman was killed in the shooting, the father is being treated for gun shot injuries at a Muskegon hospital's ICU.

Police were called to McIlwraith twice Monday. First Carl Lawton tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE he and other neighbors reported the suspect because it appeared to them he was trying to break into a house, and also threw a brick at the house.

Police responded but left without arresting the man.

Lawton says about 30 minutes after police left the same man could be seen and heard arguing with family members at the scene.

"He started just shooting at the guy and shooting at the car," Lawton said. "He cleared out his gun and that's when I seen him get into the car and push the other victim out and he drove off."

The suspect's name will be released after he's charged.

About an hour after the shooting a Kent County Sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle the suspect fled the shooting scene in driving the wrong way on M-37 near Sparta.

The suspect stopped the vehicle, but as an officer approached the vehicle Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says the suspect fired several shots at the officer and took off.

The suspect eventually entered eastbound I-96 headed westbound.

He was arrested after a police vehicle forced the vehicle off the roadway.

No officers were injured during the incident.

