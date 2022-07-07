Muskegon YMCA hosting swimming lessons the Heights public school pool

Leaders from Muskegon YMCA say they hope to teach people "ages 6 to 101" the safest way to play and explore in and around water.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — You're never more than six miles away from a body of water or 85 miles from one of the Great Lakes in Michigan. Though, those natural resources come with risks.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP) reported back in May that drownings in the Great Lakes were up 71% over the same time period from a year before.

That includes the 47 drowning in the Great Lakes reported this year. Lake Michigan leads those possible drownings with 22.

With that in mind, Muskegon YMCA hopes to teach life-saving skills to people ages 6 and up starting next week.

The swimming lessons are every Monday evening from July 11 through August 8. It is being held at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy pool at 2441 Sanford Street. There are two sessions which start at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively.

The first 25 families to sign up for lessons will receive a free parking pass for Pere Marquette Beach. Once the 25th family gets their free pass, lessons will then cost $10 per family. At least one family member must be an adult and families should only attend one session.

The lessons are open to anyone who lives in Muskegon Heights and surrounding neighborhoods.

Click here for more information, to sign up and pay.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.