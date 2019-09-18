MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Muskegon Heights has a new city manager.

Troy Bell is currently working as a lecturer at Purdue University. He is expected to start in Muskegon Heights next week.

The city selected Bell from a group of five finalists.

To start, Bell will work three days a week as his commitment to Purdue wraps up.

Muskegon Heights has been operating with an interim city manager since former city manager Jack Eckholm left to take an economic development job with the city of Muskegon.

