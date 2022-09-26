WATCH LIVE: Parents, activists protest concerns over Muskegon Heights Schools

Monday's protest came ahead of a special meeting at the High School.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A crowd of parents, students and community activists gathered in front of Muskegon Heights High School Monday evening to protest what they viewed as a lack of transparency from the school district.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has been following concerns involving staff shortages, incomplete curricula and other issues since last week.

Parents and teachers turned to us for the answers they felt they weren't getting from the district or from New Paradigm, the Detroit-based charter school management firm that took over in August.

In one instance, a teacher in the district reported fewer than a dozen certified teachers working inside the High School.

The district -- which 13 ON YOUR SIDE has pressed for an interview -- countered a handful of those claims in a statement related via the board's attorney last week.

In part, the statement claimed most classrooms were fully staffed with certified teachers, though it acknowledged the effects of the national teacher shortage.

The district also claimed issues surrounding incomplete curricula were or had already been addressed as of this week.

"I was able to get extra help for my kids but I'm fighting for the rest of the kids," Tasha, whose 11th and 12-grader attend Muskegon Heights. "My kids aren't the only two that are at that school. We have a whole community of kids we need to be fighting for. They need the same education that any other school district is offering their children."

New Paradigm Founder Ralph Bland responded to a Monday request for comment via phone.

Bland acknowledged many of the concerns voiced were valid, but again indicated the national teacher shortage was the root of the problem.

When asked why parents believed the situation was considerably worse than in surrounding districts, Bland said New Paradigm and the district were aggressively working to attract and hire new talent.

He also claimed problems concerning curriculum were or had already been remedied.

Bland said Muskegon Heights is a community with a great deal of pride and history and that the firm wished to live up to its commitments.

Parents and activists on site Monday said they were skeptical:

"What do we do to make sure our kids are being educated and not getting the short end of the stick," Michelle, a local activist related. "Pushed into the corner and told, hush, don't tell anybody? No, we can't do that anymore. It's time out for that."

This story will be updated with any new developments stemming from Monday's special meeting.

