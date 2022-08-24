Muskegon Heights Police: Passenger in chase fires shots at officers, flees after crash

The fleeing Buick crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Broadway and Riordan Wednesday morning, sending multiple people to the hospital.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department says a passenger in a car they were chasing fired shots at officers Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Lincoln and Hoyt around 5 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area.

The description of the vehicle involved was a red Buick, and authorities were able to track down the car.

Once police caught up to the Buick, officers say it fled.

Two people were inside the Buick and the passenger fired at officers on two separate occasions, police claim.

Law enforcement did not return fire, and no one was hit with gunfire.

Police said the passenger got out of the Buick near the intersection of Sherman and Riordan.

The Buick continued on Riordan where it crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Broadway and Riordan.

Multiple people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Several law enforcement agencies throughout Muskegon County responded to the incident, and despite a K9 track from the Michigan State Police, the passenger who fled remains at large.

