MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police in Muskegon Heights are investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place early Tuesday morning, as well as reports of shots fired.

According to Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas, a man came into the department early Tuesday morning and reported that two other people tried to rob him in an alley off East Delano Avenue, near Reynolds Street. The victim told officers he ran over one of the suspects with his car.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found two people matching the suspect's description and one of them suffering from injuries consistent with being run over. Chief Thomas did not elaborate on the seriousness of the suspects' injuries.

Chief Thomas did confirm with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that shots were fired in the area, but it was not clear whether anyone was hit. Police were photographing an SUV in the area that had bullet holes in it. Authorities are investigating those reports.

Authorities photographing a vehicle with bullet holes in it that may have been involved in the robbery and shots fired incident in Muskegon Heights early Tuesday morning.

The chief says he didn't know if the man who came to the station was hurt.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

