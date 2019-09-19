MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — "Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is face."

The popular quote from James Baldwin is how city leaders in Muskegon Heights are facing the gun violence in the community.

On Thursday, Sept. 19 there is a GUNS meeting to where city leaders will address the ways that everyone can do their part to reduce the violence in the city. GUNS stands for Gaining Unity through Non-violent Solutions.

Muskegon Public Schools Gaining UNITY through Non-Violent Solutions - Reducing Gun Violence Follow up Meeting this Thursday night! Sept, 19th, 2019. See flyer for details. The event is free!

Over the past summer, both Muskegon and Muskegon Heights have held similar meetings to tackle the issue plaguing their communities.

Today's meeting is happening at the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy located at 2441 Sanford St. and starts at 5:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free event and refreshments will be served.

