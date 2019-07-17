MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - For many kids, summer means no school or homework and more trips to the pool and ice cream. But, there is an alarming number of children whose summers are filled with dread and often hunger.

Child hunger often persists through the summer because many kids only eat meals at school. When school is out of session, meals are no longer had.

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is offering summer meals to all school-aged children in the City of Muskegon Heights. The meal program actually started back in June and runs all the way until August 30.

Five days a week, students can get breakfast, lunch and dinner at three different locations. The schedule is as follows:

Edgewood Elementary School

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.

Lunch/Dinner: 12 to 1 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Elementary

Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m.

Lunch/Dinner: 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Muskegon Heights Academy

Breakfast: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lunch/Dinner: 5 to 7 p.m.

Starting next week, the schools will also provide books for students' home library during one meal a day at each building.

