Police investigating shooting inside Muskegon Heights bar

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A 34-year-old is expected to survive after being shot inside the Hideout Bar in Muskegon Heights overnight.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Hideout Bar on 100 E. Broadway.

It's unclear at this time how the shooting occurred or any information regarding a suspect.

Police say the victim, a 34-year-old man, is in stable condition at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Muskegon Heights Police Department or Silent Observer.

