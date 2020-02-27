MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The City of Muskegon Heights announced a renewable partnership Thursday that will save the city thousands of dollars each year.

Chart House Energy of Muskegon and New Energy Equity of Annapolis, Maryland are partnering with Muskegon Heights to develop five solar systems that will go up on five city properties.

According to Chart House Energy, the systems will produce enough energy so that 47% of the Muskegon Heights' total electric consumption will be from the renewable energy source. That will result in more than $100,000 in annual savings for Muskegon Heights.

Not only will this project save money, the installation process will add new construction jobs to the community. Chart House Energy said it will train and employ workers during the installation. After construction is complete, Chart House Energy will help solar system workers obtain permanent jobs.

The Muskegon Heights City Hall and Department of Public Works buildings will each have roof mounted solar arrays. The water Filtration Plant and Pumping Station will both have ground mounted solar arrays.

“We are setting our sights on the New Heights – this means clean energy, clean streets, new parks and recreation, new festivals, new residential construction, new industry and commerce, and a safe and secure community," said Muskegon Heights City Manager Troy Bell in a press release.

Construction is scheduled to begin mid-March -- permits are still pending. Construction at all five sites should be completed by the end of June.

